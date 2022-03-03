Bid to name street in Islamabad after Polish general​

09.02.2022 13:45The Pakistani government wants the capital Islamabad to name one of its streets after 20th-century Polish air force general Władysław Turowicz, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency has reported.The Pakistani capital of Islamabad.Photo: PixabayTurowicz’s name would be given to one of the main streets in the city, according to the news agency.Gen. Turowicz is remembered as one of the co-founders of the South Asian country’s air force. In the 1960s, he also helped create Pakistan’s space programme.The proposal to name a street after Turowicz was put forward by the Pakistani foreign ministry. Officials sent a formal letter to the local authorities in Islamabad, who were expected to consider the request at their next meeting, the IAR news agency reported.It would be a fitting tribute to the Polish general, and a reflection of good relations between the two countries, Pakistani government officials were quoted as saying.Turowicz is considered to be one of the chief architects behind the creation of Pakistan’s air force. A former engineer with the British Royal Air Force, he was among 30 Polish instructors invited by Pakistan in 1948 to train local pilots and army ground staff.His wife Zofia was also among the Polish contingent, the IAR news agency reported.In the 1960s, Turowicz was reassigned to Pakistan’s space agency and became its head in 1967, helping modernise the country’s satellites. He was also instrumental in developing short- and medium-range ballistic missiles for the Pakistani army, according to officials.Turowicz died in a car crash on January 8, 1980 and was buried in the country’s largest city, Karachi.On August 14, 2004, the Museum of the Pakistani Air Force unveiled a monument to honour the Polish general on Pakistan's Independence Day, IAR reported.