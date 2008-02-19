Bhutto party in coalition offer

The party of Pakistan's late former PM Benazir Bhutto - the biggest winner in Monday's election - says it is ready to form a coalition with the PML-N party.
If finalised, an alliance of Ms Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the PML-N would have more than half the seats in a new parliament.
The main party backing President Pervez Musharraf suffered heavy defeats.
The president has never looked more vulnerable, the BBC's Chris Morris in Islamabad says.
If a new governing coalition could muster a two-thirds majority in parliament, it could call for Mr Musharraf to be impeached.
President Musharraf has been a major US ally in the "war on terror" but his popularity has waned at home amid accusations of authoritarianism and incompetence.
'End of dictatorship'
At a press conference on Tuesday, Ms Bhutto's widower and the PPP leader, Asif Ali Zardari, said his party would "form a government of national consensus which will take along every democratic force".
The PPP has won 87 seats so far, according to the website of private TV network, Geo.
The PML-N, or Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz, which is led by another former PM, Nawaz Sharif, has 66 seats so far.
Mr Sharif said earlier on Tuesday that he was prepared to discuss joining a coalition with Mr Zardari's party in order "to rid Pakistan of dictatorship forever".
The two parties have a combined total of 153 seats.
The main party backing President Pervez Musharraf, the PML-Q, has already admitted defeat.
The party came a distant third, with 38 seats so far.
PML-Q chairman, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, told Associated Press Television News his party accepted the results "with an open heart" and was prepared to "sit on opposition benches".
