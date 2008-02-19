Bhutto party in coalition offer

Hi,



What a tangled web we weave, when at first we plan to decieve.



I think, this was just the first warm up round---the intrigue has just started to reveal itself. The time of rhetoric and speech making is in the past---now it is time to face upto the music. The Nawaz Sharif of the old is a very stubborn person---he is very well set in his ways---now how much of a compromise will he make on the issues is a million dollar question. It will be a miracle that he gets all that he wanted and delivers all he promised---how much does the PPPP is going to need him and how much will they bend to accomodate PML N.



Reminds me of an old ROBERT REDFORD movie---after he gets elected---he turns around and ask his campaign manager ' What do I do now ' ?



I believe that Nawaz has chewed onto to more than he can swallow. I believe that it was a very bad time to come into power---ie just before the summer season and the oil hitting a $100 a barrell---the world economy and sepcially americas economy ( our biggest trade partner ) slowing down. Our textile industry is going to suffer as well---there is going to be a lot of pain and sufferening before the things turn around---I personally don't think that this coalition is going to last that long----Zardari is an Alpha male, who loves to ride the beast---Nawaz is an old bull elephant who was chased out of the field one time---the second time around---to make a winning stand he made promises---it will take more than a bull elephant to keep all those promises and deliver upon them---pakistani masses the voters are brutal and ruthless people---they don't want to be let down again.