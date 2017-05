Interestingly, the two politicians, Imran Khan and Z. A. Bhutto, are often compared to each other on the social media. Analysts place both in juxtaposition while shedding light on the points where both the politicians either converge or diverge. There is nothing wrong with doing it. It rather highlights a positive tendency of linking the forgotten past to the present in an attempt to foretell the future. But sagacity suggests a judicious analysis while drawing a comparison between both of them.Mr. Bhutto was blessed with a multitude of capabilities and he used it profusely, but he also exhibited tendencies of a civil dictator imbibed with ruthless power and unrestrained authority.Mr. Bhutto was a genuine politician. His political persona was an amalgamation of shrewdness, charisma, and competence. He rose to the power circle with the help of Ayub Khan and enjoyed his patronage till the end of the 1965 war. Some analysts even named him the mastermind of the Operation Gibraltar which led to a 17-day war with India. Discerning enough, he distanced himself from the sinking boat of Ayub Khan when he sensed the collapse of his regime, and later founded the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The party won the majority in West Pakistan in the 1970’s general elections.Read more: Quaid-e-Awam vs Kaptaan: ‘Andhi’ can only come from Lahore! On the contrary, Imran Khan has a capricious nature – often gets carried away in emotions which are not expected from a politician in this part of the world. He embarked on a political journey in 1996 when he created Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI) to challenge the bipartisan political landscape of the country.Mr. Bhutto was blessed with a multitude of capabilities and he used it profusely, but he also exhibited tendencies of a civil dictator imbibed with ruthless power and unrestrained authority. Though he claimed himself democratic, he never encouraged a strong opposition in the assembly. Rather all the potent anti-Bhutto voices were silenced. He felt insecure against the onslaught of a strong political opposition. He used the Federal Security Force (FSF) to pulverize any political figure who dared to take up the gauntlet against him. The Dalai camp in Azad Kashmir became the center of torturing political activists by the Bhutto administration.More than four years have passed since Imran Khan’s government has risen to power in KPK, yet none of his opponents claim a life threat from him under his party’s rule in the province.