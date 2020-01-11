Bhutan confers highest civilian award on Prime Minister Modi

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (highest honor of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries) -2016

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (highest civilian honor of Afghanistan) -2016

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (highest honor of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries) -2018

Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honor of the United Arab Emirates) -2019

Order of St. Andrew award (highest civilian honor of Russia) -2019

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries) -2019

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (this Bahrain Order - First Class is a top honour by the gulf country) -2019

Legion of Merit by the US Government (award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements)-2020

Seoul Peace Prize (awarded biennially to those individuals by Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace) -2018 Champions of The Earth Award (UN's highest environmental honor) -2018 First-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award (offered annually to the leader of a Nation) -2019 Global Goalkeeper' Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan -2019 Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA (award recognizes the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment) -2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded the highest civilian decoration by Bhutan.The Prime Minister of Bhutan took to Twitter and said Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.The Bhutan PMO in a statement said that the country has decided to confer PM Modi with Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo to thank India for its unconditional support to it during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.