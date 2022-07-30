What's new

Bhopal student, 21, died by suicide, not murdered after Prophet text: SIT

The SIT said Nishank Rathore had taken loans from some people and also from at least 18 online instant loan apps, and was worried about repayment.

A special investigation team (SIT) said on Friday that Bhopal-based engineering student Nishank Rathore, 21, died by suicide due to indebtedness, and was not murdered as earlier suspected after he had sent a message about "insult to Prophet" to his father minutes before his death.


Nishank's body was found cut into two pieces on railway tracks in Barkedhi-Midghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on the July 24 evening. It was not a murder, said an SIT official.

According to the SIT, which was formed to probe the death, Nishank's last mobile phone message, written in Hindi, to his father read that "there is one punishment for affront to the Prophet — head severed from the body."

The message sent the state government and police into a tizzy. He had posted a similar message on his Instagram account as well, news agency PTI reported.

But the SIT official said Nishank had taken loans from some people and also from at least 18 online instant loan apps, and was worried about repayment.

“It was a suicide. On June 23, a day before the suicide, he had borrowed ₹50,000 from his sister to pay his college fees, but did not actually pay the fees,” the official said.

He might have written the message mentioning "affront to Prophet" to win the support of Hindu nationalists by portraying himself as a martyr or to get the government's help for his family, the official added.

"The line 'Nabi ki shan me gustakh maf nahi' had been doing rounds after the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for backing Nupur Sharma," he added.

“No one knows what was weighing on his mind. We are all only making guesses,” the official said.

No one had picked up Nishank's phone - found near the body - after his death, probe officials found. The device was password-protected.

@lightoftruth @Black Tornado @Paranoid Android @Kingdom come @Cheepek @The BrOkEn HeArT

I think you guys know why I am tagging you in this thread

Remember your posts in this thread???

:lol:
 
SIT report is not final report. This seems corrupted inquiry. Bcz no one would want anyone's support once one decide to die. Why would he want Hindu support after he died?? This is ridiculous.
This case need to transfer to CBI. Otherwise this case would be end pathetically in influence of local politicians.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
SIT report is not final report. This seems corrupted inquiry. Bcz no one would want anyone's support once one decide to die. Why would he want Hindu support after he died?? This is ridiculous.
This case need to transfer to CBI. Otherwise this case would be end pathetically in influence of local politicians.
If words like Ammi, Abbu and Biryani can be weaned out from Indian society, why can't words like Shaheed be phased out?
 
Areesh said:
@AUz @Wolfhunter @SQ8 @Bilal9

Guess you guys also need to check this

That hindu boy was trying to become a martyr for hindus so that his family can get some money from the government and hindutva organizations
Thank you very much for sharing this, I feel vindicated, I know a lot of my posts were deleted after the Indians here went crying to the mods like kids run crying to their mommies and daddies because they couldn't stomach the truth that India is the crucible where all lies are forged.
 
Maula Jatt said:
What is this supposed to be - star cast of film named ch avengers or something?
LMAO

:rofl: :rofl:

Wolfhunter said:
Thank you very much for sharing this, I feel vindicated, I know a lot of my posts were deleted after the Indians here went crying to the mods like kids run crying to their mommies and daddies because they couldn't stomach the truth that India is the crucible where all lies are forged.
It is important to share such kind of news and facts

Or else hindus would continue with their drama of "oppressed hindus, evil muslims" to give justification for their genocides and pogroms in the future
 
Areesh said:
LMAO

:rofl: :rofl:



It is important to share such kind of news and facts

Or else hindus would continue with their drama of "oppressed hindus, evil muslims" to give justification for their genocides and pogroms in the future
Oh absolutely, and I have noticed the admin on this forum give many of them free-reign, oh well what the **** do I care, but I find their blatant ignorance and sanctimonious claptrap rather bemusing. :D

I mean:
Wolfhunter said:
Oh absolutely, and I have noticed the admin on this forum give many of them free-reign, oh well what the **** do I care, but I find their blatant ignorance and sanctimonious claptrap rather bemusing. :D

I mean:
View attachment 866280
Apparently most of the Hindus that I have tagged didn't bother to reply. They are trying to avoid this thread

They were very active few days ago about Nishank but not anymore

I don't know why???
 

