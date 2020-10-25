Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad claims convoy fired upon in UP, fails to mention scuffle was with AIMIM

Only he is doing politics of 1980's in 2020.



So he is an idiot.



In the day and age of social media, he is a fool to think public will not know this pathetic attempt to build a muslim-dalit unity platform on pure lies and propaganda.



And Mayawati is not going to sit by and let this clown steal her glory and power. Neither is SP or AIMIM when he tries to steal their muslim vote bank.



At best he will remain a nuisance, at worst a potential terrorist.