bhikari went viral

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 63,506
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Very creative - the first and last ones were amazing .
Pakistanis want to librate faLastine 3000 km away, but can’t even control regime change in their own country.
PTI aik bhand party hai lagta hai.. kya cheap harkatien aur videos banatay rehtay hain.
Koi class nahi koi standard nahi.
koi nayi cheez lao menu mein...tumhara forum bhi boring aur dead ho gya hai! maza nahi a raha!! bus norwegian hi laga hoa hai...
Because their will power is equal to that of a goat tied to a tree.Pakistanis want to librate faLastine 3000 km away, but can’t even control regime change in their own country.
its went viral man
.....