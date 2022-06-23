What's new

#bhikari went viral

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,899
16
24,367
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Our nation needs creativity like these to ease their anguish, kudoos to the makers of such clips. The above depictions of SS remind me of Raj Kapoor in the movie Anari.
1655977635502.png
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,336
30
21,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
... said:
PTI aik bhand party hai lagta hai.. kya cheap harkatien aur videos banatay rehtay hain.

Koi class nahi koi standard nahi.
Click to expand...

Alright classy dude...how's the biryani?

Love the effort for the first one, getting an albino guy to be a placeholder for a gora!
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,336
30
21,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
... said:
koi nayi cheez lao menu mein...tumhara forum bhi boring aur dead ho gya hai! maza nahi a raha!! bus norwegian hi laga hoa hai...
Click to expand...

Why are you so desparately making fake accounts then? There must be some attraction that you are making fake accounts while sitting in the US.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pindi Boy
Breaking News : FIA raids House of Dr Arsalan
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
281
Views
11K
Bleek
Bleek
Jackdaws
‘Tragically ugly’ school textbook causes social media outcry in China
2
Replies
21
Views
841
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
W
Imran Khan Toofani Jalsay | Storm moving towards Islamabad | Why these cities? Signals from India?
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
250
Views
5K
Bleek
Bleek
خره مينه لګته وي
Union Minister #JyotiradityaScindia in a spat with #Romanian Mayor has gone viral
Replies
1
Views
238
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
beijingwalker
Rap song " I'm from..." goes viral on Tik Tok, Many in Taiwan sing " I'm from Taiwan, China's Taiwan"
Replies
8
Views
320
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom