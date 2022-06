Olympus81 said: You see, they know Bajwa and co brought them and they aren’t going anywhere.



They won’t give a damn about people or even care about optics.



1 and a half years to go, they will loot as much as they can, lay the groundwork for a historically rigged elections and repeat.



Meanwhile Bajwa and co will repeat they should not be dragged into politics but go about their corrupt ways and interfere anywhere and everywhere as they see fit. Click to expand...

Fucking cowards. They erased the whole thread about 80th Corps Commander's Conference. Because of all the truth based hate they were getting.Duniya mein Bajwa and co se bara chutiya nai dekha me ne. America will organically just not be what it used to be. Biden is failing miserably at home. Biden and this sudden muscle flexing vis a vis Ukraine and long slew of regime changes by US deep state are a desperate attempt to go back to pre Trump Obaman era. Which today is very very hard to achieve.The only thing going for US is EU being a satellite state/continent for them. Even EU is an unwilling accomplice in the whole no energy buying from Russia etc.GHQ chutya Uncles are betting on the wrong horse in the long run.