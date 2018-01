If we assume a factory machine consumes 1kw of power in average, then how many machines this 360 mW power can operate?



It is, (360 mW x 1000kW x 80% efficiency)/1kW = 288,000. So, a staggering 288,000 people can be directly employed if this power is available to the industries. It means, this production of power in Bheramara will work as an impetus to building many new production factories throughout Kushtia, Bheramara, Pakshi and Pabna region.



These new manufacturing jobs will also cause many other businesses to flourish in this area that will also provide extra jobs to the youth. This is how the employment and the standard of living rise.

Click to expand...