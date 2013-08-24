BHC accepts appeal against Achakzai verdict

September 26, 2020

Balochistan High Court.

The Balochistan High Court on Friday accepted the appeal of Quetta police against the acquittal of former Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai in a case pertaining to the killing of a traffic policeman.

It is pertinent to mention that on July 20, 2017, a traffic sergeant Haji Attaullah was killed after he was run over by a white Land Cruiser driven by Achakzai near GPO Chowk. A video of the accident went viral, prompting police to take immediate action.

The court accepted the appeal against verdict of a lower court acquitting Achakzai and will hear the case in the second week of October. All respondents have been issued notices.

The police claim

Earlier this month, on September 4, a model court in Quetta ruled in Achakzai's favour by giving him the benefit of doubt. Judge Dost Muhammad Mandokhel had acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence.

The Balochistan government has said that all possible legal options will be utilised against the acquittal of Achakzai and to serve justice to the family of the deceased traffic sergeant.