What's new

BHC accepts appeal against Achakzai verdict

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
49,844
53
74,977
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
BHC accepts appeal against Achakzai verdict


The police claim the court did not give weight to the testimonies of the witnesses

September 26, 2020

Balochistan High Court. PHOTO: FILE


Balochistan High Court.


QUETTA:The Balochistan High Court on Friday accepted the appeal of Quetta police against the acquittal of former Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai in a case pertaining to the killing of a traffic policeman.

It is pertinent to mention that on July 20, 2017, a traffic sergeant Haji Attaullah was killed after he was run over by a white Land Cruiser driven by Achakzai near GPO Chowk. A video of the accident went viral, prompting police to take immediate action.

The court accepted the appeal against verdict of a lower court acquitting Achakzai and will hear the case in the second week of October. All respondents have been issued notices.

The police claim the court did not give weight to the testimonies of the witnesses.

Earlier this month, on September 4, a model court in Quetta ruled in Achakzai’s favour by giving him the benefit of doubt. Judge Dost Muhammad Mandokhel had acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence.

The Balochistan government has said that all possible legal options will be utilised against the acquittal of Achakzai and to serve justice to the family of the deceased traffic sergeant.


Published in The Express Tribune, September 26th, 2020.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Devil Soul Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar takes oath as acting Chief Justice BHC Social & Current Events 0
Devil Soul BHC bans houbara bustard hunting in Balochistan Social & Current Events 51
R BHC bans houbara bustard hunting in Balochistan Social & Current Events 2
H BHC rejects Musharrafs plea to transfer Bugti murder case Pakistani Siasat 14
Get Ya Wig Split RAAF OFFICIALLY ACCEPTS 30TH F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER Air Warfare 0
D Global times editor accepts multiple deaths of Chinese soldiers Indian Defence Forum 45
xyx007 Featured Maj Guarva Arya accepted Raw involve in religious unrest in Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 7
eldarlmari Jet Li accepted Mulan role at request of daughter in order to promote Chinese culture China & Far East 0
Morpheus Featured PM Imran refuses to accept Bajwa’s resignation as SAPM Pakistani Siasat 33
zeroboy PM Imran Khan refuses to accept Asim Saleem Bajwa’s resignation Political Videos 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top