It is not uncommon for opposing armies around the world to raise the white flag on certain occasions. Both Indian and Pakistani armies do it when entering into the others territory without hostile intent, but bewildered Bhartis who need some solace after recent debacles,have to create a story of such incidents just to feel and look good. and the Indian media plays it's role to play with fragile Indian minds.

Take this incident from last month for example and judge for yourselves the facts and the fiction created by the Bollywood Nation.



CLAIM:







The Truth:

No such truce was declared by the Pakistani Army and the photo is from last month when Indian soldiers handed over the coffin of a seven-year-old boy who was swept away in a river from Azad Kashmir.



The minor was fished out of Kishanganga river and handed over to the Pakistani army.



Abid, a resident of Minimarg Astore area of Gilgit-Baltistan region, was on his way to school when he was swept away by the tide. The river carried his body to Achoora Sindiyal region of J&K's Gurez Valley, where some locals fished it out.



The child was identified with the help of a video released by his distraught family on social media . The Indian Army decided to hand over the body in a casket to the Pakistani army.

