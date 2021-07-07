What's new

Bharatis dreaming of capturing AJK and GB (video)

S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,387
3
2,963
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan


This fascist nation absorbed over 500 princely states including brutally invading Junagadh and Hyderabad as explained by their own Sundar lal committee report in 1948.

Pakistan establishment can keep burying the past, but the fact remains - india is and will be an ideological and civilizational enemy of Pakistan and muslims.

This video does reveal what the hindu nation seems to be planning ahead keeping in mind Afghan development. Pakistan civil mil establishment must gear up for a serious effort focused on augmenting Pak national power if they want to fightback. Business as usual will not work.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,703
2
79,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No dhoop ki dewar can heal hindu middle fascism that exists in India

I hope our establishment learns that soon
 
Akatosh

Akatosh

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2021
211
0
348
Country
India
Location
India
One should not forget India now has a very heavily armed and dedicated mountain strike corps in the region which has dual role of offensive against China or Pakistan (GB & Pak administered Kashmir) where required.
It has power to launch a crushing offensive agaisnt Skardu (if target is GB) or an earth shaking offensive against entire Pak administered Kashmir (if thats the target).
This means we can put 9-10 divisions against entire Pak army in these two regions (GB and Pak administered Kashmir).💪💪
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,703
2
79,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Akatosh said:
One should not forget India now has a very heavily armed and dedicated mountain strike corps in the region which has dual role of offensive against China or Pakistan (GB & Pak administered Kashmir) where required.
It has power to launch a crushing offensive agaisnt Skardu (if target is GB) or an earth shaking offensive against entire Pak administered Kashmir (if thats the target).
This means we can put 9-10 divisions against entire Pak army in these two regions (GB and Pak administered Kashmir).💪💪
Click to expand...

But then you wake up and realize that Pakistan has enough firepower to literally slaughter your troops in case you try to threaten AJK or GB and that is the reason you never tried that option
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,699
3
21,358
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Akatosh said:
One should not forget India now has a very heavily armed and dedicated mountain strike corps in the region which has dual role of offensive against China or Pakistan (GB & Pak administered Kashmir) where required.
It has power to launch a crushing offensive agaisnt Skardu (if target is GB) or an earth shaking offensive against entire Pak administered Kashmir (if thats the target).
This means we can put 9-10 divisions against entire Pak army in these two regions (GB and Pak administered Kashmir).💪💪
Click to expand...
one should also not forget that Pakistan possesses the capability to vaporize these 10 divisions if the need arises.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 4, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom