Bharatis dreaming of capturing AJK and GB (video)

One should not forget India now has a very heavily armed and dedicated mountain strike corps in the region which has dual role of offensive against China or Pakistan (GB & Pak administered Kashmir) where required.It has power to launch a crushing offensive agaisnt Skardu (if target is GB) or an earth shaking offensive against entire Pak administered Kashmir (if thats the target).This means we can put 9-10 divisions against entire Pak army in these two regions (GB and Pak administered Kashmir).