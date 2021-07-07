Bharatis dreaming of capturing AJK and GB (video)

Silverblaze
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 25, 2012
- 2,387
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
This fascist nation absorbed over 500 princely states including brutally invading Junagadh and Hyderabad as explained by their own Sundar lal committee report in 1948.
Pakistan establishment can keep burying the past, but the fact remains - india is and will be an ideological and civilizational enemy of Pakistan and muslims.
This video does reveal what the hindu nation seems to be planning ahead keeping in mind Afghan development. Pakistan civil mil establishment must gear up for a serious effort focused on augmenting Pak national power if they want to fightback. Business as usual will not work.