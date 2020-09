Bharatis Asking PM Modi to Respond to Birthday Wish by Taiwanese President

Salaam



I'd be very surprised, given the situation, if they don't wish back. The Indians should show some spine in the face of a stronger foe. Otherwise, it would really put India on a subservient course with China.



The Indians are fast losing their standing amongst the 'leaders of the world'. However, the matter is still unfolding and maybe the Indians will respond once they have made their preparations. Who knows, though admittedly it's starting to seem unlikely.