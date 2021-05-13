What's new

Bharati Sanghis Fantasizing and Sexualizing Eid Pictures of Pakistani Girls on YouTube

Rape is rampant of COVID female patients in Modi's Hindustan. This is a very normal deed for pajeets in comparison.
 
There was no need to share those photos with the whole world in the first place.
This should be lesson to Pakistani girls on why Islam insist on certain things. It is a vile and disgusting world out there.
 
Sabretooth said:
There was no need to share those photos with the whole world in the first place.
This should be lesson to Pakistani girls on why Islam insist on certain things. It is a vile and disgusting world out there.
Click to expand...
You are victim blaming, the problem is with these scum men, not the girls.
 
I don't think this is supported by medical data. Unless there is something drastically different about Indian physiology or genetics, the symptoms and side effects of covid should be the same as those of other home sapiens.
 
