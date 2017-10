Ganga kids being taught (sorry brainwashed) that not only Pakistan but Afghanistan is a historical part of Bharat from 14:00then check their astonishingly absurd propaganda about Islam from 23:05,,,,, if this is the kind of nonsense they are spewing to their kids then war and hostilities will persist for the next hundred years and beyond, whilst we are seeking peace through negotiations and UN resolutions they are lobbying shells across LOC and masterminding the next APS Peshawar.