After holding them responsible for corona virus in India the bharati hindus have moved further in their propaganda campagin







Now they have come with the story that:



1. Tableeghi Jamat members are roaming around naked in quarantine facility

2. They are molesting nurses

3. Smoking Cigarettes

4. Listening Vulgar songs



The only left for TJ guys to be accused of by hindutva rats is:



1. They called in hookers and had a strip party

2. They ordered hundreds and thousands of bottles of booze

