Bharat Forge from India unveils 155-BR new 155mm 4x4 self-propelled howitzer

According to information published by the Colonel Ajai Shukla website, the Indian Company Bharat Forge Ltd. has launched a new 4x4 155mm self-propelled howitzer MArG (Multi-Terrain Artillery Gun called 155-BR.
New Indian-made Bharat Forge 155-BR 155mm 4x4 self-propelled howitzer. (Picture source Colonel Ajai Shukla website,)
The Indian-made 155-BR is based on a high mobility light truck chassis with a 155mm 39 caliber gun system mounted at the rear of the truck. The new mobile artillery truck system has been designed to operate across rugged mountainous terrain.
According to the first picture published on Internet, the front of the 155-BR is fitted with a fully enclosed crew cabin with two doors on each side, while the rear part of the truck is fitted with the 155mm artillery weapon system and a number of storage boxes for charges and ammunition.
Citing technical data published on the Colonel Ajai Shukla website, the 155-BR is equipped with shoot-and-scoot capability, providing advanced technical performance and high integration.
Firing multiple rounds of artillery from the same location has several benefits: a high rate of fire at the enemy and potentially improved accuracy as the shooter's aim adjusts to previous rounds. Firing many rounds from the same location, however, carries a significant risk that the enemy will detect the location of the artillery. Therefore, the shooter may want to periodically change location to avoid counter-battery fire. This maneuver is known as the shoot-and-scoot tactic.
According to the Indian Company Bharat Forge, the 155-BR is the only 155mm 39 caliber gun system in the world that is mounted on a 4x4 HMV (High Mobility Vehicle). The vehicle has a combat weight of 18 tons and is capable to fire all NATO standard ammunition. It carries a total of 18 rounds of ammunition.
According to the analysis of the Army Recognition editorial team, the cab of the 155-BR seems to be made of steel armor that can provide protection from small arms fire up to 7.62 mm in caliber and shell splinters. This artillery system is able to be ready to fire in less than 1.5 minutes during the day and 2 minutes in night conditions.
For indirect fire, the 155-BR has a traverse of 25° to the left and right side and elevation from -2° to +72°. The maximum rate of fire is 12 rounds in 3 minutes and according to Bharat Forge, a burst rate of fire of three rounds in 30 seconds is normally attained.
