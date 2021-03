Defence Ministry today signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crores in Delhi. The Milan-2T is produced by BDL under license from a defence firm from France: Defence Ministry---MILAN-2T is a 30 year old design, it's beyond me what they are thinking but waiting on DRDO can indeed be too long a wait.