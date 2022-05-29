Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: Check out photos from India’s biggest Drone Festival

‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28.
PM Modi today inaugurates India’s biggest Bharat Drone Mahotsav at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28. Along with Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh were present at the inaugural event. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating India’s biggest drone festival in Delhi, he said, “At a time when we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is my dream that everyone in India should have a smartphone in his or her hand, every farm should have a drone and every house should have prosperity.” Let us take a look at some of the images from the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022:
A drone on display at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, India’s largest drone festival, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flies a drone at the inauguration of the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Union MoS for Civil Aviation General VK Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh during the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, India’s largest drone festival, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said promotion of drone technology is another medium of advancing our commitment to good governance and ease of living. In the form of drones, we have a smart tool that is going to be part and parcel of people’s lives.(PTI Photo)
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya being briefed about a drone on display during the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, India’s largest drone festival, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
PM Modi said the use of drones will rise in sectors such as agriculture, sports, defence and disaster management. (PTI Photo)
Modi asked the youth to develop many more startups in the drone sector and expressed confidence that the police forces of the country will find drones useful. (PTI Photo)
- PM Modi also said that whenever there are big events like the Kumbh Mela, the drones can be of immense help. In traffic jams, solutions can be found with the help of drones. (PTI Photo)
@jamahir There is a government institute to get drone pilot license. https://digitalsky.dgca.gov.in/pilot-registration This could become very valuable in the future. You don't need license for nano drones.
Also, private players are giving training and license, https://thebombayflyingclub.com/dro...Ph1D9ko7W0CVt6-KXxpJmCC0vdgcL8mwaAqdLEALw_wcB
https://digitalsky.dgca.gov.in/home