Bharat Biotech to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin to Brazil

Brazil has signed a deal with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech for the purchase of 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, news agency Reuters reported. Brazil's Health Ministry on Thursday signed a contract for delivery between March and May.
The ministry said in a statement that the deal is worth 1.6 billion reais ($290,000), with the first 8 million doses expected to arrive in March.

Brazil to buy 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from Bharat Biotech

The ministry said in a statement that the deal is worth $290,000 with the first 8 million doses expected to arrive in March
