Bharat Biotech Likely to Increase Covaxin Production to 12 Million Doses Per Month by July: Report

Bharat Biotech is likely to increase the production of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 12 million doses from the current 5 million per month, it was reported on Monday.According to a report in The Economic Times, The biotechnology company is planning to begin bulk production at its Bengaluru facility from July.“The company has got the test licence to start production of Covaxin in Bengaluru. The fill-finish lines of its existing Hyderabad facility will be used before the vaccine is sent to the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) for final approval,” a government official was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.India currently manufactures Covishield and Covaxin.“India currently has 2 COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured locally: Covishield and Covaxin, and we can expect five more vaccines by Q3 2021. These vaccines are Sputnik V vaccine (in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s), Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in collaboration with Biological E), Novavax vaccine (in collaboration with Serum India), Zydus Cadila’s vaccine, and Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Vaccine. Safety and efficacy are the Union government’s primary concerns while granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to any COVID-19 vaccine in the country,” the sources told ANI.