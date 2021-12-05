Bharat Biotech begins Covaxin exports, says on track to make 1 bn doses a year

“Long-pending export orders have been executed during November and would be further expanded during the following months. With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approval for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December,” the company said.

Bharat Biotech has received EUA from the World Health Organization (WHO). This enables it to supply the vaccine to UNICEF, GAVI COVAX, Pan-American Health Organization and other countries. So far, Covaxin has received EUA in 20 countries and regulatory approvals are in process in more than 60

