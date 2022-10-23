What's new

Bhara Kahu police nab 12 PTI workers for damaging state’s property

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,718
20
27,221
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666546686969.png

Bhara Kahu police on Sunday arrested 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists for staging protests and damaging public property during their protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision.

Those arrested include Mujahid, Farazman, Haroon, Ayaz Khan, Fazl Maula, Usman Khan, Razmi Khan, Mehtab Hussain, and Zahid Hussain.

The cases were registered against 78 named accused and hundreds of unidentified workers in different police stations of Islamabad yesterday.
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for damaging public property amid a protest after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The workers have been arrested by Bahara police station officers for throwing stones amid the protest in Islamabad. Cases were filed in multiple police stations across the capital territory for disrupting peace and creating a law and order situation after the ECP decision.

PTI workers that have been arrested include Mujahid, Faraz Man, Haroon, Ayaz Khan, Fazal Mola, Usman Khan, Ramzi Khan, Mehtab Hussain, and Zahid Huss


Several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

Also Read: PTI leadership booked in terror case over ‘violent’ protests

A terror case was registered on the state’s behalf at I-9 Police Station against PTI leaders including Amir Kayani, Qayyum Abbasi, Senator Faisal Javed, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Umar Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid were booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Imran to challenge verdict

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced to approach the court to challenge his disqualification in the Toshakhana case following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict.
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
487
0
561
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's clear IK isn't in the mood to give the dacoits what they want. A reason to make things bloody and fold the whole system. IK stands to lose the most from a martial law type of outcome as he's poised to get 2/3rd majority come election time, whereas the dacoits are might as well start a nuclear war to avoid the a*s-ramming they are going to get in the next elections.

That being said, PTI should fully assist these people who are being arrested using legal means, so that the resentment due to IK's perceived inaction can be tapered.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,899
3
7,846
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
It's clear IK isn't in the mood to give the dacoits what they want. A reason to make things bloody and fold the whole system. IK stands to lose the most from a martial law type of outcome as he's poised to get 2/3rd majority come election time, whereas the dacoits are might as well start a nuclear war to avoid the a*s-ramming they are going to get in the next elections.

That being said, PTI should fully assist these people who are being arrested using legal means, so that the resentment due to IK's perceived inaction can be tapered.
There must be a legal team.. who should go for length and breath to assist these people. It would not require that much..
 

