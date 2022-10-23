Bhara Kahu police nab 12 PTI workers for damaging state’s property Bhara Kahu police nab 12 PTI workers for damaging state’s property

Bhara Kahu police on Sunday arrested 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists for staging protests and damaging public property during their protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision.Those arrested include Mujahid, Farazman, Haroon, Ayaz Khan, Fazl Maula, Usman Khan, Razmi Khan, Mehtab Hussain, and Zahid Hussain.The cases were registered against 78 named accused and hundreds of unidentified workers in different police stations of Islamabad yesterday.The workers have been arrested by Bahara police station officers for throwing stones amid the protest in Islamabad. Cases were filed in multiple police stations across the capital territory for disrupting peace and creating a law and order situation after the ECP decision.PTI workers that have been arrested include Mujahid, Faraz Man, Haroon, Ayaz Khan, Fazal Mola, Usman Khan, Ramzi Khan, Mehtab Hussain, and Zahid HussSeveral members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.A terror case was registered on the state’s behalf at I-9 Police Station against PTI leaders including Amir Kayani, Qayyum Abbasi, Senator Faisal Javed, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Umar Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid were booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced to approach the court to challenge his disqualification in the Toshakhana case following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict.