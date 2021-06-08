What's new

Bhakts Going Crazy Blocking Bangladeshi Appliances: Make-in-India Not Working

Bilal9

Bilal9

Indian bhakts going crazy to block Bangladeshi home appliances: Make-in-India not working I guess...? Sad.

Take a look - Andh Bhakts crying hoarse to boycott Bangladeshi washing machines and Aircons. :lol:



Look at the crowded, and unclean manually assembled Aircons in the first video above and looks at Walton's manufacturing modern process below, where even the screws are made using automated QC controlled process.

Sad to see Indian manufacturers will not invest to compete in quality with a supposedly "peechey chal raha hai" (backward) country.


And look at this - Walton is one of the top compressor manufacturers in the world, came up with new 2nd Gen compressors recently. Bangladesh is the eighth largest compressor-producing country in Asia and 15th in the world. The country’s only compressor manufacturing industry Walton has the annual production capacity of about 4 million compressors. Walton plans to increase production capacity to 10 million by 2025.

www.dhakatribune.com

Walton launches two new 2nd-gen compressors

Bangladesh is the eighth largest compressor-producing country in Asia and 15th in the world
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

I guess "Atmanirbhar" (self-sufficient) is in hype only....
 
U

UKBengali

These Indians have zero chance of competing with Walton as they cannot make their own 4K panel like Walton does.

BD already sells Walton TVs to Germany and smartphones to USA and so its quality has been approved by the highly developed West.

India cannot even sell its electronics to other 3rd world countries and it has no chance against Walton who are in a different league to them.
 
