Bhakts Going Crazy Blocking Bangladeshi Appliances: Make-in-India Not Working

Indian bhakts going crazy to block Bangladeshi home appliances: Make-in-India not working I guess...? Sad.Take a look - Andh Bhakts crying hoarse to boycott Bangladeshi washing machines and Aircons.Look at the crowded, and unclean manually assembled Aircons in the first video above and looks at Walton's manufacturing modern process below, where even the screws are made using automated QC controlled process.Sad to see Indian manufacturers will not invest to compete in quality with a supposedly "peechey chal raha hai" (backward) country.And look at this - Walton is one of the top compressor manufacturers in the world, came up with new 2nd Gen compressors recently. Bangladesh is the eighth largest compressor-producing country in Asia and 15th in the world. The country’s only compressor manufacturing industry Walton has the annual production capacity of about 4 million compressors. Walton plans to increase production capacity to 10 million by 2025.I guess "Atmanirbhar" (self-sufficient) is in hype only....