Bhagwa love trap conspiracy to convert Muslim girls

Feb 28, 2023
images.png

IMG_20230428_161139.png
 
Mar 16, 2012
Love zihaaad sponsored by ISI.

img.png



I thought everything was okay between Indian Muslims and Hindus? 🤔 Don't Hindutvati PDF members always tell us that Indian Muslims and Hindus are bhai bhai? 🤔
 
May 29, 2012
Absolutely,, India is a communal disaster

The Hindus have been bent out of shape for ages about Hindu women going after muslim men

So they will inevitably try to target muslim women


Now if you raise a child/daughter properly them iman will protect them

But any child who isn't taught well could fall into a trap and ruin themselves


It's essential all Indian Muslims are aware of their Hindu enemy and all muslims everywhere are vigilant
 
Mar 16, 2012
Absolutely,, India is a communal disaster

The Hindus have been bent out of shape for ages about Hindu women going after muslim men

So they will inevitably try to target muslim women


Now if you raise a child/daughter properly them iman will protect them

But any child who isn't taught well could fall into a trap and ruin themselves


It's essential all Indian Muslims are aware of their Hindu enemy and all muslims everywhere are vigilant
According to Hindutvati pajeets Indian Muslims are about to outnumber them soon...
 
Mar 24, 2022
So this is supposed to offend us?
Love is a free market. if your child is educated properly in Islam, they'll be protected by their Iman.

Ez win, idk why y'all are so riled.

It's definitely not like Hinduism doesn't provide a strong enough basis to defend their own women against this strat....cough cough
 
Feb 28, 2023
According to Hindutvati pajeets Indian Muslims are about to outnumber them soon...
Hindus are only 60 percent unofficially. Most Dalits have converted to Christianity or Islam. Even urban Hindus from the lower middle class are having a single child these days.

