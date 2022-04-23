BGMEA urges Bangladesh HC in India to intensify diplomatic efforts for export​

BGMEA urges Bangladesh HC in India to intensify diplomatic efforts for export​

BGMEA urges Bangladesh HC in India to intensify diplomatic efforts for export BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has urged the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi to strengthen diplomatic efforts to boost bilateral relationships with India and expand trade and business between the two countries. He made the call during his meeting with Deputy High Commissioner Md Nurul...

17 April, 2022, 05:35 pmLast modified: 17 April, 2022, 05:38 pmHe made the call during his meeting with Deputy High Commissioner Md Nurul Islam at the High Commission on Saturday (16 April), reads a press release.Former Foreign Secretary and ICCR Bangabandhu Chair at the University of Delhi Professor Shahidul Haque, Counsellor (Political) Shahed Bin Aziz, Counsellor (Political) Md Shafiul Alam and BGMEA Director Tanvir Ahmed were also present at the meeting.BGMEA President Faruque Hassan sought the support of the Bangladesh High Commission in removing non-tariff barriers between the two countries and addressing problems at land ports to expedite export-import procedures.He also requested the High Commission to facilitate long-term visas for Indian businessmen.