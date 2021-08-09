BGMEA asks Netflix to remove disrespectful dialogue on Bangladesh from 'The Last Mercenary'

A screenshot from the movie The Last MercenaryThe business leader has also drawn the attention of the US ambassador to Bangladesh on the issueThe president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has written to Netflix, protesting a “disrespectful and derogatory” remark on Bangladesh-made apparel products in a movie.In a letter to the streaming giant on Sunday, Faruque Hassan expressed his displeasure and demanded the removal of the dialogue from the movie “The Last Mercenary”.The movie, starring action superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme and directed by David Charon, was released on Netflix on July 30.It has a scene where a character says, “Yes, bulletproof tuxedo, made in France. I'd be dead if it were Bangladesh.”After the movie was released, some netizens had pointed it out on social media and criticized the screenwriters.The BGMEA chief said that the dialogue “not only undermines the progress of the Bangladesh RMG industry” but also dishonours millions of consumers worldwide.Netflix is yet to respond to the letter.Below is the full text of Hassan’s letter to Netflix CEO Theodore Anthony Sarandos Jr:Dear Mr. Sarandos,Hope you are fine and staying safe. We would like to express our great appreciation to the leadership that you have been providing to Netflix and making Netflix the best global streaming content provider of the world. Millions of Bangladeshis enjoy and subscribe to Netflix either from Bangladesh or Bangladeshi diasporas from across different parts of the world.We would like to draw your kind attention to a French movie "Last Mercenary" directed by David Charon and released on Netflix on 30th July 2021; which contains disrespectful and derogatory comments about 'Made in Bangladesh' garments. The comments in the movie say "Yes, Bulletproof Tuxedo, Made in France. I'd be dead if it were Bangladesh". These comments are tantamount to belittling the hard work, dedication, quality and on time manufacturing commitment of the 4 million garment workers of Bangladesh who are delivering 'Made in Bangladesh' apparel to about 160 countries of the world, including the USA.We think these disrespectful remarks not only undermined the joint efforts made by Bangladesh RMG Industry along with its international development partners which ensured progress and development that are being recognized internationally and receiving worldwide appreciations; but also dishonored the emotion of millions of consumers worldwide whose wardrobes are full with 'Made in Bangladesh' attires and many of which are their favorites. The apparel manufacturers and workers of Bangladesh put all their dedication and commitments to supply apparel for the top global brands; and they take a lot of pride in what they make. This hard work and pride should be respected by all. Therefore, BGMEA, on behalf of all the manufacturers and workers of Bangladesh apparel industry, is vehemently protesting the comments made in the movie "Last Mercenary".In view of the above, we seek and request your urgent attention and demand that the dialogue from the scene of the movie that degrades garments 'Made in Bangladesh' to be expunged. We are also requesting you, being a responsible and reputable company, to stop streaming the movie "Last Mercenary" on Netflix until the dialogue or the scene is removed from the movie. Your heartiest support and cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated.BGMEA President Hassan also wrote to the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller on the same issue, saying that they were “appalled and shocked by the dialogue.”He said that the dialogue was "tantamount to belittling the hard work, dedication, quality and on time manufacturing commitment of the 4 million garment workers of Bangladesh who are delivering 'Made in Bangladesh' apparel to about 160 countries of the world."Below is the full text of the letter to Miller:Dear Excellency,Hope you are fine and in good health. We express our gratitude for your continuous support towards readymade garment (RNG) industry of Bangladesh and towards the people of the country. The significant progress Bangladesh RNG industry made over last few years in the areas of workplace safety, improved workers’ health, sustainable manufacturing and green revolution also largely owes to the support of the Embassy of the US in Dhaka.While Bangladesh RMG industry has achieved so much progress; when this contributed to rank Bangladesh the second in *Ethical Manufacturing’, only after Taiwan, in a survey recently conducted by Hong Kong based supply chain compliance solutions provider QIMA.At a moment when Bangladesh’s RMG industry after addressing the safety concerns is leading green garment manufacturing in the world by examples; derogatory comments about 'Made in Bangladesh’ in a newly released French movie “Last I'4ercenary” directed by David Charon has appalled us and shocked us all by surprise. The comments in the movie say “Yes, Bulletproof Tuxedo, Made in France. I’d be dead if it were Bangladesh”.These comments are tantamount to belittling the hard work, dedication, quality and on time manufacturing commitment of the 4 million garment workers of Bangladesh who are delivering ’blade in Bangladesh’ apparel to about 160 countries of the world, including the US.We think these disrespectful remarks not only undermined the joint efforts made by Bangladesh RMG industry along with their development partners like the US which ensured progress and development that are being recognized internationally and receiving worldwide appreciations; but also dishonored the emotion of thousands of US consumers whose wardrobes are full with ‘Made in Bangladesh’ attires and many of which are their favorites.The Last Mercenary received mixed reviews after it was released. On Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator website, 50% of 16 reviews were positive that led to an average rating of 5.30/10.