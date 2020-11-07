What's new

BGB to get Anti-tank missile soon.

DalalErMaNodi said:
RK-3 Corsar


View attachment 686775


They already use them.
Click to expand...
Whatever. Seems like Indian army's invasion of Bangladesh lead by general Subramanian Swamyji got a little complicated. Swamyji visioned Indian Tanks just to role over Bangladesh unopposed towards Dhaka. BGB made a mistake by acquiring those missiles which may delay the liberation of Bangladeshi Hindus. Perhaps BGB is infiltrated by pro-Pakistan Razakar who do not want India-Bangladesh friendship. Very sad. BGB should not forget their ancestors were Hindus who were forcefully converted by Mughals. They need to embrace their original sanatan dharma and facilitate the liberation of Bangladeshi Hindus lead by Param Vir Chakra Sri Subramanian Swamyji.
 
Homo Sapiens said:
More like 164 million razakars minus 5th columnists like OC Pradeep and Oiyko Porishod mongrels.
 
