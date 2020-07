BGB protests India's Anandabazar report on 'Bangladeshis stepping on unprotected land'



Published at 09:09 pm July 10th, 2020

On the other hand, at 12pm the same day, a BSF patrol team illegally crossed the border and entered 300 meters inside Bangladesh (along Pillar 72/4-S) and captured three innocent farmers from the Yusufpur area. The farmers were returning home after cultivating on the char area on the Bangladesh side.

cover up the failures of the local BSF battalion.

The BSF has a hostile relationship with people in Muslim-dominated areas of the border. Some of the border residents are frustrated by their inability to smuggle cattle in recent times, and some members of BSF extort local fishermen, the BGB statement added.