BRAHMANBARIA: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have foiled Border Security Force (BSF) of India’s attempt to push 10 Rohingyas into Bangladesh through Kaziatali Border in Kasba upazila of the district.Following the incident, additional battalion of BGB has been deployed as well as patrolling has been strengthened.Failing to intrude into Bangladesh, 10 Rohingyas comprise of two men, two women and six children, now took position on no mans land, according to BGB-60 battalion source.10 Rohingyas made an attempt to intrude into Bangladesh on Thursday (May 23). BGB members, at that time, halted their attempt.“A Company Commander level meeting of BSF and BGB has already been held regarding the matter. Action will be taken in consultation with the senior authority of the BSF,” Lt. Colonel Iqbal Hossain, commanding officer of BGB-60 Battalion, told Banglanews.