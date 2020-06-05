What's new

BGB cleared to build 73 modern border outposts

https://www.facebook.com/BorderGuardBangladeshNews/posts/1191197187919758

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will build 73 modern composite boarder outposts [BOP] along the country’s frontier.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday approved the project at the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec), said a media statement from BGB.

There are already 134 BOPs around the country’s border with India and Myanmar.

The statement said that these BOPs would be built as part of an effort to scale up forces and security at the border.

The move will enhance the operational capacity a lot and create a positive influence on the morale of the force, read the statement.

It added that BGB Director General Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam also expressed gratitude to the government for clearing the project.

The statement, however, did not mention the project cost.

www.dhakatribune.com

