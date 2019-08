BGB, BSF exchange sweets, greetings on Eid day

Pakistan Rangers decline offer

07:11 PM, August 12, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:36 AM, August 13, 2019Star Online ReportBy contrast, the customary exchange of sweets between border guarding troops of India and Pakistan along the international border did not take place today on the occasion, our New Delhi correspondent reports quoting Indian officials.They said senior commanders of BSF and BGB presented sweets to each other as part of the existing friendly protocol along the Bangladesh border, the officials said."The customary event did not take place at any location along the India-Pakistan border on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Monday," a senior official said.The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan are deployed along the over 3,000 kms of the border and exchange sweets on major Hindu and Muslim festivals such as Eid, Holi, Diwali and their respective national days.Pakistan’s downgrading of diplomatic ties with India last week in the wake of New Delhi’s repeal of the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir is being seen as a reason for not holding of the annual exchange of sweets between Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Eid.