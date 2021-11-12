BGB beat up Indian truck drivers in Bangladesh, Uttal Phulbari

The truck drivers complained that they were severely beaten by the Bangladesh Border Security Force (BGB) on their way back home from Bangladesh. Two truck drivers named Bapi Sarkar (28) and Mohammad Akhter (30) were seriously injured in the beating. Many more were injured. The two have been admitted to the hospital.
The same thing happened on Wednesday. After unloading the goods on that day, many trucks were standing along the line at the border. One of them was standing outside the truck line and his driver was allegedly beaten severely. Not only that, some trucks were also vandalized.
Meanwhile, BGB brutally beat other truck drivers while protesting the incident. That is the allegation. After that, the truck owners and owners of Phulbari land port erupted in anger against the BGB. They demanded that action be taken against the BGB in that incident. Otherwise, all kinds of import and export through the border will be stopped.