BEZA nods to $12bn investment in Mirsarai

The government is working to establish the largest economic zone of the country at Mirsarai, 65 kilometres away from Chattogram Port, the country’s prime export and import gateway.

This economic zone on 30,000 acres of land will be developed step-by-step, of which around 5000 acres is now being developed in the first phase.

A BEZA source informed, Mirerswari Economic Zone requires 30,000 acres of land, of which acquisition of 16,000 acres has been completed. Now BEZA authorities are constructing basic infrastructures like road, electric, gas, water supply line and embankment.