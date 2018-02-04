What's new

BEZA leases 60 acres land to Samuda food

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: September 28, 2020 18:39:38
Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on Monday inked a land lease agreement with Samuda Food Products Limited, a concern of TK Group, at BEZA office in the city for 60 acres developed land.

BEZA Executive Member (Investment Development) Md. Abdul Mannan (Additional Secretary) and Samuda Food Products Limited Managing Director Mohammad Mostafa Haider inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury chaired the signing ceremony.

Samuda Food Products Limited applied for 60 acres of developed land to set up a variety of chemical industries, consumer goods and food processing plants with an investment of $205.28 million in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN). The industry is expected to create about 2,000 jobs.

According to company sources, three units will be built in the proposed factory: edible refinery unit, caustic soda unit and seed crossing unit.
The edible refinery part will have various consumer products while the caustic soda part will have raw salt, brine clarifier, chlorine unit and so on.
On the other hand, soybean related products will be prepared in the seed crushing unit.
The news above made me very happy. Industrialization is the only way for the country's survival and welfare.

By the way, is this Samuda Food a local company or a foreign one?
 
