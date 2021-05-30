BEZA, BEPZA to make $4.5b investment

FE Online Report | Published: May 30, 2021 20:40:19 | Updated: May 30, 2021 20:43:32A development agreement was signed between Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to set up a 'BEPZA Economic Zone' in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar (BSMSN).Under the agreement, once the 1,150-acre BEPZA Economic Zone, located at Mirsarai in BSMSN, is established, it will create $ 4.5 billion investment, 500,000 jobs and set up 350 to 400 industrial units.The signing ceremony was held at a city hotel on Sunday, according to a BEZA statement issued on Sunday.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present at the function as the chief guest while Helal Uddin Ahmed, Senior Secretary, Local Government Division, Prime Minister's Office secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and BEPZA Executive Chairman Maj Gen Md Nazrul Islam were present as the special guests.BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury chaired the event.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BEPZA and BEZA on May 18, 2017 according to the decision to allot land to BEPZA in the Mirsarai Economic Zone at the fourth meeting of the BEZA Governing Board.The necessary infrastructure including dams, roads, water lines and power lines are almost completed for the investors to set up industrial factories.Construction of the zone services complex, officers and staff dormitory, investors residence, Ansar and security barracks, security and customs building, main gate and customs gate is also underway, as per the statement.Despite the Covid-19 crisis, a positive response has been received from investors in this regard, the statement stated.A revised project proposal has been prepared for the development of ancillary physical infrastructure including construction of 539 industrial plots in the entire area which is in the process of approval, the statement said.