BEZA appoints PwC to prepare ICT roadmap for Mujib Shilpanagar

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: June 29, 2021 19:09:19 | Updated: June 29, 2021 22:33:28Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) inked a contract agreement with UK-based PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for making ICT roadmap and experience centre design for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar (BSMSN).The BSMSN is an industrial hub comprising three conjoining economic zones -- Mirsarai and Sitakunda in Chattogram district and Sonagazi in Feni district.As per the agreement, the BEZA has appointed the PwC, a multinational professional services network of firms, as a consultant to prepare the action plan and experience centre design, according to a statement.The agreement was signed at a ceremony at the BEZA headquarters in the capital on Tuesday.BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury chaired the programme. Partner of PwC Arijit Chowdhury was present during the signing ceremony.The UK-based multinational organisation PwC would formulate an ICT roadmap for BSMSN within the next six months.This consultancy service is kept into four parts. Firstly, the strategy and key elements of the ICT roadmap for transforming BSMSN into a 'Smart City' would be identified.Second, the consulting firm will conduct a variety of research for the ‘Analytics Driven Command and Control Centre’.Third, the elements required for the construction of the data centre will be identified and the layout will be prepared.Fourth, the PwC will prepare the design for the ‘Economic Zone Experience Centre’ and make a plan to implement it.In his speech, Paban Chowdhury said that BEZA is working to establish 100 economic zones across the country under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.In these economic zones, BEZA is very much committed to create an investment-friendly environment through incorporating the state-of-the-art technology, adds the release.