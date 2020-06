Now, by making its newest incursion into an undefined LAC, which is neither delineated on maps nor demarcated on the ground, China is in effect saying it does not accept even India’s perception of the 3,488-km-long LAC as “binding”

A nation that chooses to delude itself pays a heavy price for its delusions. For too long, successive Indian governments — Modi’s is by no means an exception here — have been misleading our people into believing that India must, and India can, make all of pre-1947 J&K its own.

Poof? The “Boycott Chinese goods” campaign, and Sonam Wangchuk’s ludicrous claim that Beijing can be brought to its knees by the Indian army responding with “bullets”, and Indian people doing the same with their “wallets”. Furthermore, anti-Pak and anti-China jingoism has made the task difficult for Modi himself. Despite his popularity, he looks incapable of convincing people that compromises would be necessary for a permanent resolution of the disputes with India’s two important neighbours