Beyond Keyboard Warriors: What Economic Indicators Tell of PML-N and PTI Regimes

"The current account deficit, which remains the single largest challenge for economic managers, shot to a record high of $17.994 billion (5.7% of GDP) at the end of [the] fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, mainly due to exorbitant imports and less-than-projected inflows." Click to expand...

"However, the rising deficit has put the country once again in trouble as it was in 2018 when the CAD was around $20bn. The PTI government succeeded to bring it down to $1.916bn in FY21, but the surging imports and higher external payments again pushed it up since the start of the current fiscal year." Click to expand...

"With the end of PML-N's term, SBP's reserves stand at just $10.03b." Click to expand...

Political arguments often leave their essence, and fallacies take hold.The ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan is unfolding new surprises almost every day. The alleged intervention of foreign powers in domestic politics has stirred the Parliament, judiciary, and the military. The Imran Khan-led-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has called for early elections after the dissolution of the lower house, aka the National Assembly, followed by the joint opposition's failure to pass the No-Confidence Motion against the PTI-led government. It remains a matter of uncertainty whether elections will face preponement or not. However, this uncertainty did not abstain supporters (or accurately, keyboard warriors) of the traditional rivals (PTI and PML-N) from engaging in social media arguments, generally ridden with misinformation.This misinformation also finds its way to misquoting the economic performance of both political parties in their regime.With that said, governmental sites are cluttered, and their publications contain ambiguity. Hence, it becomes essential to communicate economic figures concretely and clearly. Ironically,governmental sources are cited to establish concreteness in this piece.Please note that the author will not assess each economic indicator nor issue a verdict in anyone's favor. The reader can best decide for themselves. The beauty of data is that it can speak for itself. We will precisely cover four indicators, namely:The current account deficit (CAD) closely relates to the balance of payments. In the previous blog on we learned that the balance of payments comprises two kinds of accounts: capital account andA current account deficit implies that the import value exceeds the export value. Greenback (US Dollars) appreciation inflates the current account deficit. In short,The CAD, in, stood atAs Salman Siddiqui in the Express Tribune writes Contrary to that, in, the deficit recorded a sharp 89.3 percent fall toShahid Iqbal in Dawn writes Moreover, Siddiqui (Express Tribune) and Iqbal (Dawn) reported that the CAD recorded a monthly low ofinHowever, the CAD forstood at, as penned by Iqbal in the Dawn article. Foreign exchange (Forex) reserves are not a conclusive economic indicator. A drastic increase in the reserves can hint toward a worsening economy, piling up loans. However, a sharp slash in reserves is evident of a feeble economy.The dollar value of forex reserves instood atAn Express Tribune headline says:As of, a 20.1 percent increase in forex reserves tooccurred, as reported by Andaleeb Rizvi in The News International.During the, from, tax revenues stood atAn annual breakdown of tax collection in the five years is as follows:(Un)surprisingly, in theof approximately four years, the tax revenues stood the same, i.e.,