Beximco profits Tk77 per vaccine brought from India

TBS Report02 May, 2021, 01:35 pmLast modified: 02 May, 2021, 01:37 pmBeximco Pharmaceuticals has made a profit of around Tk77 per Covid-19 vaccine brought from India after deducting all the related expenses.Beximco Pharma is the only company contracted to import the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India to Bangladesh.As a listed company in the share market, Beximco Pharma has released its unaudited financial statements for the first three months of this year, January-March.The report has been published on the websites of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).According to a report published on the DSE website, the company made a profit of Tk38.37 crore by providing 50 lakh corona vaccines to the government during January-March.The company has made this profit after deducting all the expenses. The profit per vaccine is Tk76.74.The company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohammad Ali Newaz told Prothom Alo this morning, "It is true that we have provided 70 lakh vaccines to the government, but in the period (January-March), the profit 50 lakh vaccines have been added. Profit of the other 20 lakh vaccines will be added in April."The vaccine is being imported under a tripartite agreement between the Bangladesh government, Serum Institute and the company.As per the agreement, Beximco Pharma will import three crore doses of vaccines from the Serum Institute of India. The company has so far brought 70 lakh vaccines. The vaccines were provided by Beximco Pharma to the Bangladesh government in January and February.Although three crore doses of the vaccines were supposed to be brought in six months, India has suspended the vaccine supply recently.