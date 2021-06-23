What's new

Bewildered Bharti Basanti Suffering

Cookie Monster said:
At first I thought...oh just another one of those Indian media gems like the whole "Gulshan-e-bagh" joke we saw before...
...but then to my surprise...I laughed even harder when I saw that "thing"(with the long hair) saying...
Service Special Commandos یعنی SSG پاکستان کے
:rofl:
Click to expand...
What have you written here? The one that I’ve marked bold.
 
CaptainSoap42 said:
What have you written here? The one that I’ve marked bold.
Click to expand...
I can't see what u have turned bold...it's all showing normal on my end. I have just transcribed what the guy said roughly between 0:48 - 0:51 sec mark.
Where he is trying to tell the audience what SSG stands for by saying "Service Special Commandos" 🤣
 
