Beware of cheap cancer drugs, they could be fakes from Bangladesh

India is importing illegal cancer drugs worth ₹300 crore from Bangladesh.



The illegal medicine market is thriving due to their dirt cheap prices in comparison to approved drugs.



Osimertinib by AstraZeneca which costs around ₹2 lakhs per dose can be bought for ₹4,500 per dose in the grey market.



As many as 100-120 patients are consuming copies of Osimertinib/Afatinib.