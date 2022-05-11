Beware FIA has started cracking down on Siasat.PK.

During the era of Rasool Allah, people used to come and use harsh words against him. Despite that, he replied to them in a calm manner, stopped anyone who wanted to harm the individual for that. He won hearts, he did not let anyone's tongue to be cut.



During the era of Imam Ali, many prominent men refused to make bait to him. Malik e Ashtar asked him if he could cut their heads, Ali disagreed with any such action. He let people go who said words to him.



And now I see some little junkies on this forum telling us that Generals or Politicians are beyond criticism.



I wonder whats the policy of PDF towards a user's data being shared upon the wishes of FIA?