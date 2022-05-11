What's new

Beware FIA has started cracking down on Siasat.PK.

Desprado

Jun 30, 2018
To be honest this was bound to happen. Many people reported this website that they are mocking Institution head personal and attacking there family children, calling them traitor, venom and hatred pics, some people even wishing chaos in Pakistan and one guy on that forum wish that God Forbid and Allah will never make this happen on but the avatar called Jani said mulk break hoga with Insallah word.

You can insult any Political personality anyway you like or you wish ,however, do not go to Institutional level and there heads.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524463847658119170
 
Jun 2, 2019
Desprado said:
To be honest this was bound to happen. Many people reported this website that they are mocking Institution head personal and attacking there family children, calling them traitor, venom and hatred pics, some people even wishing chaos in Pakistan and one guy on that forum wish that God Forbid and Allah will never make this happen on but the avatar called Jani said mulk break hoga with Insallah word.

You can insult any Political personality anyway you like or you wish ,however, do not go to Institutional level and there heads.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524463847658119170
Why not go to institutional heads? Are they sacred cows? What to do when ur top most important institution head is a foreign agent and enemy of the state?? No single individual should be above criticism and scrutiny.
FIA is one of the most corrupt and pathetic organizations, would have been better if they were used to catch real corrupts and terrorists.
 
Jun 30, 2018
TNT said:
Why not go to institutional heads? Are they sacred cows? What to do when ur top most important institution head is a foreign agent and enemy of the state?? No single individual should be above criticism and scrutiny.
FIA is one of the most corrupt and pathetic organizations, would have been better if they were used to catch real corrupts and terrorists.
He is PTI activist.

Look at the tone and what crap he is saying.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524373235063738370

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524457802307182599
 
Apr 28, 2022
Desprado said:
To be honest this was bound to happen. Many people reported this website that they are mocking Institution head personal and attacking there family children, calling them traitor, venom and hatred pics, some people even wishing chaos in Pakistan and one guy on that forum wish that God Forbid and Allah will never make this happen on but the avatar called Jani said mulk break hoga with Insallah word.

You can insult any Political personality anyway you like or you wish ,however, do not go to Institutional level and there heads.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524463847658119170
what is FIA? can they call me if i make fun of bajawa?
 
Apr 30, 2013
During the era of Rasool Allah, people used to come and use harsh words against him. Despite that, he replied to them in a calm manner, stopped anyone who wanted to harm the individual for that. He won hearts, he did not let anyone's tongue to be cut.

During the era of Imam Ali, many prominent men refused to make bait to him. Malik e Ashtar asked him if he could cut their heads, Ali disagreed with any such action. He let people go who said words to him.

And now I see some little junkies on this forum telling us that Generals or Politicians are beyond criticism.

I wonder whats the policy of PDF towards a user's data being shared upon the wishes of FIA?
 
Aug 3, 2008
TNT said:
Why not go to institutional heads? Are they sacred cows? What to do when ur top most important institution head is a foreign agent and enemy of the state?? No single individual should be above criticism and scrutiny.
FIA is one of the most corrupt and pathetic organizations, would have been better if they were used to catch real corrupts and terrorists.
Heat post. Are corrupt institutional heads above the law???... In a land with no law.... There is the Devine Law.
 
Apr 22, 2021
And they've given a clean chit to bona fide traitors with confirmed links and support/training from foreign powers, Mohsin Dawar, MQM's RAW trained and controlled target killers, PPP and others in the administration. Instead the dumbass agencies are going after no name web forums users whose impact probably doesn't even go beyond their computer terminal tuck away in their mom's basement.

It appears Pakistan is stuck in some sort of a twisted and morbid episode of Twilight Zone where day is night and night is day and there is no escaping it...
 
Feb 7, 2013
that's fing strange. whenever I posted something on there, a league moderator would delete my posts and my threads.

plus the site owner is canadian so it shouldn't be any trouble for him BUT he is a strange person. I posted some stuff showing the peepee and their theft during corona days and their below subpar antics like handing out a bar of soap and taking pictures with it.

that shook him so much that he banned me and deleted all the stuff I had exposing peepee.

that site is a free far all and moderation standards are non existing. so why would they be after adeel?
 

