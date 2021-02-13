Betting big on Taigun, Volkswagen plans pre-Diwali launch

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India is set for a comeback, boosted by the recovery seen in the past few months, and is also on course for a pre-Diwali launch of its much-awaited compact SUV Taigun. The company, which had two launches in 2020 as part of its India 2.0 plan under which it was to invest 1 billion euros, is also expanding its reach by adding 15 more touchpoints to 160 this year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta told over the weekend.



In 2020,the company had launched the 5-seater SUV T-Roc, which was sold out within two months of the launch despite with a price tag of Rs 19.99 lakh, and the 7-seater SUV Tiguan AllSpace.



Of the 145 touchpoints, he said 103 are full-service dealerships and the rest are just service centres, and going forward, expansion will be mostly of service centres and that too in small towns.



Gupta also said the German headquarters have already competed the committed 1-billion euro investment and is now on the growth path with focus on profitability.

Another key area of focus is meeting the localisation target of 95 per cent. Currently, we are at 83-92 per cent, which should go up as we launch more models, Gupta said.



He expects the Taigun to be the volume grosser and be the maker or breaker of their India plans.

"For us, 2021 is the year of the Taigun. We are working on a mid-third quarter launch for the compact SUV, which is built on the MQB-AO platform. This is our make-or-break model," Gupta said.



The company is well on track since the past four-five months clocking excellent volumes.



"Both the T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace are huge hit having sold out within two months of the launch.



"This January, we sold 60 per cent more units the same month in 2020," he said without disclosing the exact number.



The imported Tiguan, expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh, will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier, and others.