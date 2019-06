Better tourism infrastructure needed to attract more Chinese travelers: Ambassador

The ambassador also said that most Chinese travelers came from the southern part of China, as travelers from the northern part would have to take longer flights to Indonesia.



When asked about ways to boost the number of Chinese tourists visiting Indonesia, Xiao Qian suggested the improvement of tourism infrastructure, such as building bigger airports.



Xiao Qian reasoned that bigger planes were needed to carry travelers from the northern part of China, making the airport size crucial to accommodate the aircraft.



“We also need more direct flights in other cities or provinces,” he said.



Moreover, Xiao said facilities such as information for tourists in Chinese languages and Chinese-speaking tour guides were also needed to attract more Chinese travelers.



“The tourism facilities in Indonesia are very good. But if you want to increase [the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country], you need to improve, especially in cities other than Jakarta and [in] Bali,” he said. (wng)