Betrayal to Nation

May 10, 2021
جس کے دانتوں میں مری قوم کے ریشے ہیں ابھی
وہی سفاک مرے دیس کا ہمدم کیوں ہو

They lied to us before while making deals secretly.
They are still lying to nation while protecting the criminals.
And they'll keep lying in the name of " ملکی مفاد"

