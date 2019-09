Appeasement of Hindus by Indian muslims have a very long history. These deobandi folks were against Pakistan and are still against Pakistan. But the good thing is , in due time they will realize their mistakes , just like the way IOK muslims have realized their mistakes.



Perhaps , a little reading of RSS literature and golwalker's views would help these indian muslims gain a little clarity of what BJP/RSS wants. Or maybe , they already know it and are happy to live as second-class citizens , subservient to Hindu majority.



Cheers to more lynching and discrimination. Just like IOK kashmiris didn't bulge in 1965 and 1999. These indian muslims wouldn't bulge until its too late. By then the ship would have already sailed. I wish these muslims , best of luck in being second class citizens.

