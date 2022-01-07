Beti Bachao Andolan [Save the girl child movement] in Modi's India

r/india - [NSFW] A dalit girl tied to a tree and beaten for entering the place in a village in Bihar where UCs live. 825 votes and 225 comments so far on Reddit

Apparently it doesn't apply to the Dalits (untouchables).This video shows a Dalit girl tied to a tree and beaten for entering the place in a village in Bihar where upper castes live.Location: Satdeopur village, Siwan district, BiharMeanwhile people in India especially the Bhakts are more concerned about women's rights in Afghanistan while ignoring such kind of atrocities taking place in their own backyard.