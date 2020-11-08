Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Betaine PM message on incredible Diwali festival
Thread starter
Surya 1
Start date
Today at 6:14 AM
S
Surya 1
SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,087
-47
1,951
Country
Location
Today at 6:14 AM
#1
YeBeWarned
ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,906
11
24,134
Country
Location
Today at 6:26 AM
#2
why his hair look like he just came out of his mom's Vag ?
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Indonesia Defence Forum
Latest: Ravager
A moment ago
China & Far East
China’s Xiaomi surpasses Apple as world’s No 3 smartphone maker Asian groups lead rankings as US company falls out of top trio for first time in 10 ye
Latest: beijingwalker
4 minutes ago
World Affairs
It is time to sell Kashmir to the USA
Latest: paritosh
5 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Shawnee
8 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
BBC: Olympic losers: Why is India so bad at sport?
Latest: paritosh
8 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
BLA releases Video of Ormara Attack
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
18 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Opening ceremony of DRUZHBA - V held at Tarbela today - ISPR
Latest: Mirage Battle Commander
21 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
PAF Fighter Jets With New Attachments !
Latest: Mirage Battle Commander
44 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
PNS Azmat Class - Fast Attack Missile Craft | Updates & Discussions.
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
55 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Zainabiyoun Brigade could become Pakistan’s new national security problem
Latest: El Sidd
Today at 6:14 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
India claims Basmati rice as their GI - Basmati battle
Latest: GHALIB
32 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
"Look, Mr Karzai. Pakistan is 50 times more important for us than you Afghanistan ." - Vice President Joe Biden .
Latest: PradoTLC
34 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
I stand by my stance, have never made irresponsible statements: Ayaz Sadiq
Latest: PradoTLC
40 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
L
Work begins on first Hindu temple in Islamabad
Latest: letsrock
Today at 5:53 AM
Social & Current Events
X
Why Gilgit-Baltistan is about to become a geostrategic jewel once again – Part 1
Latest: xyxmt
Today at 5:47 AM
Pakistan History
Military Forum Latest Posts
Who else should be part of China russia alliance?
Latest: retaxis
38 minutes ago
Military Forum
Hellenic Navy plans to purchase four American-made Multi-Mission Surface Combatant MMSC frigates
Latest: Stryker1982
51 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
New Amphibious Combat Vehicle ACV officially introduced to US Marine Corps
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 5:37 AM
Land Warfare
D
The Netherlands and the United States conducted live training with the automatic aim of the Smart Shooter company
Latest: dani191
Today at 4:00 AM
Military Forum
Battle of Lepanto. Guns vs Arrows. Europe vs Asia.
Latest: Baybars Han
Yesterday at 11:16 PM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Shawnee
8 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Many Indian Defence Analysts FEAR China May Attack India in the Next Few Days
Latest: PradoTLC
25 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: Gomig-21
43 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
China orders 121 more Russian helicopters
Latest: White and Green with M/S
Today at 6:25 AM
Russian Defence Forum
I
Bangladesh Will Wage a Quiet Battle with China and Russia Over the Rohingya
Latest: idune
Today at 5:53 AM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top