Best Western signs two new projects in Ho Tram, Vietnam

A rendering of Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Premier Collection by Best Western

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has signed two projects in Ho Tram, Vietnam, the beachfront resort area about 70 miles (110 km.) from Ho Chi Minh City.

The company has joined with Thien Binh Minh Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of the Charm Group, to introduce two new Best Western branded properties to the destination. Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Premier Collection by Best Western and Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Signature Collection by Best Western will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2024, with more than 1,000 rooms, suites and villas across the two properties.
